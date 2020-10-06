Tokyo stocks advance in morning as Trump leaves hospital

Tokyo stocks advanced Tuesday morning as U.S. President Donald Trump being discharged from hospital and returning to the White House after receiving treatment for COVID-19 helped abate concerns somewhat about the impact on the government.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 113.77 points, or 0.49 percent, from Monday to 23,425.91.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 5.29 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,642.54.

Insurance, rubber product and oil and coal issues comprised those that advanced the most by the morning break.