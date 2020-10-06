Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Tokyo stocks advance in morning as Trump leaves hospital

(Xinhua)    14:14, October 06, 2020

Tokyo stocks advanced Tuesday morning as U.S. President Donald Trump being discharged from hospital and returning to the White House after receiving treatment for COVID-19 helped abate concerns somewhat about the impact on the government.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 113.77 points, or 0.49 percent, from Monday to 23,425.91.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 5.29 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,642.54.

Insurance, rubber product and oil and coal issues comprised those that advanced the most by the morning break. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York