Egypt COVID-19 cases hit 103,575 with 109 new infections

Egypt's reported late on Saturday 109 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 103,575, said the health ministry.

In the past 24 hours, 14 patients died from the novel coronavirus, raising the death toll to 5,970, while 131 others completely recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 97,274, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

Total COVID-19 recoveries in Egypt have currently approached 94 percent of the total confirmed cases in the most populous Arab country.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Around mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths, which both started to gradually decline in the first week of July.

Amid declining COVID-19 infections and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past three months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.