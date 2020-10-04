Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 4, 2020
China's electronic information manufacturing registers revenue, profit growth

(Xinhua)    14:10, October 04, 2020

China's electronic information manufacturing sector logged growth in revenues and profits in the first eight months despite the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, official data showed.

Total profits of firms with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan (about 2.94 million U.S. dollars) surged 26.1 percent year on year, while the operating revenues of these firms rose 7.3 percent, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The value-added output of major electronic information manufacturers rose 7 percent year on year in the January-August period, and fixed-asset investment in the industry registered an 11.7-percent yearly growth, 0.6 percentage points higher than the same period last year.

The communications equipment manufacturing sub-sector saw profits soar 38.1 percent year on year in the first eight months, leading major sub-sectors in the industry, data showed.

In August alone, the output of smartphones jumped 12.1 percent year on year, while the outputs of laptops and tablets rose 27.1 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

