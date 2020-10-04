Cold front to bring temperature drops, strong winds across China

A cold front is expected to sweep many parts of China in the next two days, bringing plunging temperatures and strong winds, the national observatory forecast on Sunday.

The cold front will cause temperatures to fall by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in some areas in northeastern, northern, southwestern and southern China, with parts of provincial-level regions of Guizhou, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Guangxi and Guangdong expecting temperature plunges of up to 12 degrees Celsius during the period, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The center also forecast rainstorms for some areas in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Yunnan Province.