People of China and India need friendship and peace, not war

Representatives from various Indian organizations called for friendship and peace between China and India in a recent virtual meeting with Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong.

"People need friendship and peace, not war, so it is the duty of each and every friend to work hard to strengthen people-to-people friendship between India and China," said V Bhaskran, general secretary of the Karnataka India-China Friendship Association (ICFA).

"People may change, rulers may change, but the friendship shall never change," Bhaskran said at the video conference. "It will grow from strength to strength."

On the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Indian representatives from various organizations expressed their congratulations and good wishes, and extended their appreciation for China's achievements in various fields and its successful fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This annual event is rare since the Chinese National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival are celebrated on the same day, Oct. 1, this year, said Das Bikash Kali, general secretary of the Pondicherry ICFA.

"India and China are both ancient civilizations and there have been cultural exchanges for more than 2,000 years," Das said, adding that cultural and educational exchanges between India and China have been carried out at various levels through different channels and with a rich content.

Inderjit Singh, director of the Dr. Kotnis Acupuncture Health and Education Center, said it is well known that India and China are Asian neighbors sharing a long and similar history in the fields of medicine and culture.

Singh, also a doctor who has been practicing acupuncture for the past 45 years, said acupuncture is a key component of traditional Chinese medicine acting as a bridge of friendship serving mankind.

"There should be more and more people-to-people exchanges for the sake of medical knowledge, cultural exchanges and values and opening-up of joint research centers," he said.

The Indian representatives recalled the historical exchanges between the two great civilizations, and hoped India and China could continue to promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

They expressed the hope that bilateral relations will be brought back to the right track of healthy and sound development, and that India and China can join forces to realize the so-called Asian Century.

Praising the role of friends from the ICFA in promoting friendship between the two countries, Sun said as China-India relations are facing challenges, it is all the more important for people of the two countries who support and care about the China-India friendship to play a positive and bigger role in cementing public opinion and accumulating consensus on bilateral relations.

Sun noted that this year, people-to-people exchanges have been affected by the pandemic and other factors. However, the history of friendly exchanges between the two peoples lasting more than two thousand years will endure despite the pandemic or temporary difficulties in bilateral relations.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and India.

"Over the past 70 years, China-India relations have forged ahead against all odds," the Chinese ambassador said. "China-India relations go far beyond the bilateral scope and have great regional and global significance."

Sun stressed that over the years, no matter how bilateral relations have changed, ICFA has always adhered to faith in the China-India friendship, spread the positive energy of friendship to the Indian society and people, and made significant contributions to enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

Quoting a Chinese saying that a journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step, the ambassador said promoting the China-India friendship needs to start small and also needs the participation of more people of insight.