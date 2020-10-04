Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 4, 2020
Xinjiang attracts more investment

(Xinhua)    11:23, October 04, 2020

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region attracted nearly 240 billion yuan (about 35.35 billion U.S. dollars) of investment via online platforms in the first eight months of the year, authorities said.

According to the regional commerce department, investment totaling 237.2 billion yuan was attracted to the region from January to August, up 14.77 percent year on year.

A total of 3,482 investment projects were inked during the period, an increase of 306 projects compared with the same period last year.

Xinjiang has this year been making efforts to attract investment by introducing its major projects and favorable policies on online platforms such as the popular Chinese video-sharing app Douyin.

