EU leaders welcome China's carbon neutrality target

BRUSSELS, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- European Union (EU) leaders welcomed the target set by China to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, according to a conclusion issued during an EU special summit early Friday.

The heads of state and government of 27 EU member states consider the move as "an important step in the right direction" following a video conference held by top officials of the EU and China on Sept. 14, said the conclusion statement.

The European Council also encourages China to assume a greater role in dealing with global challenges, including taking more ambitious action on climate in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and on biodiversity, and supporting multilateral responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

The two-day special summit was the first that convened the bloc's leaders three weeks after the EU-China video conference, and they had the chance to be briefed with the recent developments regarding the bilateral relations, including the signing of the agreement on Geographical Indications.