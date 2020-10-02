Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

EU leaders welcome China's carbon neutrality target

(Xinhua)    15:28, October 02, 2020

BRUSSELS, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- European Union (EU) leaders welcomed the target set by China to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, according to a conclusion issued during an EU special summit early Friday.

The heads of state and government of 27 EU member states consider the move as "an important step in the right direction" following a video conference held by top officials of the EU and China on Sept. 14, said the conclusion statement.

The European Council also encourages China to assume a greater role in dealing with global challenges, including taking more ambitious action on climate in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and on biodiversity, and supporting multilateral responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

The two-day special summit was the first that convened the bloc's leaders three weeks after the EU-China video conference, and they had the chance to be briefed with the recent developments regarding the bilateral relations, including the signing of the agreement on Geographical Indications.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York