Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to issue 60 bln yuan worth of e-saving bonds

(Xinhua)    15:25, October 02, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance said it plans to issue two more batches of electronic savings bonds totaling 60 billion yuan (about 8.8 billion U.S. dollars) next week.

One batch of bonds with a value not exceeding 30 billion yuan will have a maturity of three years and a fixed coupon rate of 3.8 percent, while the other batch of five-year bonds will come with a fixed coupon rate of 3.97 percent and issuance volume not topping 30 billion yuan, said a statement issued by the ministry.

The two bonds will be issued from Oct. 10 to Oct. 19, with interest to be calculated from Oct. 10 and paid annually, according to the statement.

Compared with other types of bonds, electronic savings ones are seen as a more convenient option as interest can be paid through direct deposit into investors' accounts.

These will be the third and the fourth batches of such bonds issued by the ministry this year.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York