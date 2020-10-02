WASHINGTON, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to the sound and stable growth of China-U.S. ties, though the bilateral relationship is experiencing severe difficulties, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on Thursday.

"We have been firmly opposed, all along, to a new 'Cold War' or decoupling, and we are committed to the sound and stable growth of China-U.S. relations," said Cui in his remarks at the virtual reception and concert celebrating the Chinese National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival, both of which fell on Thursday.

"Indeed, the China-U.S. relationship is experiencing severe difficulties rarely seen in the past 41 years of diplomatic ties. Some people attempt to write off the hard-won achievements in China-U.S. relations, stoke up decoupling and incite ideological confrontation and a new 'Cold War'," he said. "This has seriously undermined the fundamental interests of the Chinese and American people."

"We believe that a sound and stable China-U.S. relationship is in the interests of both countries, and it is needed for achieving the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and building a community with a shared future for mankind," said Cui.

"China's policy towards the United States is highly stable and consistent. We are willing to develop our relations with the U.S. with goodwill and sincerity, and the two countries should lose no time in taking bilateral relations onto the right track of no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation," he said.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping has pointed out, China "is committed to peaceful, open, cooperative and common development. We will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence. We have no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot war with any country. We will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation," he said.