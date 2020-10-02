China's economic model worth learning for Mexico, says expert

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's economic model could be a reference for Mexico, Vice President of the Mexico-China Chamber of Commerce and Technology Jorge Morones Melgar told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The expert on Asia and international trade discussed China's economic growth model, and how he believes the country is now seeking to expand domestic consumption to complement export activities.

Melgar said that China's economic model is something that "we should learn from."

"Indeed the domestic market is a key for development and economic growth," he added.

He also spoke on China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although China suffered an economic contraction in the first quarter of the year, its gross domestic product grew 3.2 percent in the second quarter compared to last year, according to official figures.

The expert said that it is the right time for Mexican companies, mainly food suppliers, to penetrate "the channels of the internal economy" of China, because "it is one of the strong markets."

He also stressed the need for Mexican companies already entered China's market to share information, ideas and tools in terms of doing business in China.

Many prominent Mexican companies have sought to take advantage of China's policies to promote foreign investment.

China is currently Mexico's second largest trading partner and the third destination for exports.