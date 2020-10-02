UN General Assembly president asks for immediate action for gender equality

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir on Thursday asked for immediate action for gender equality.

"I have to ask the question: When will we reach full gender equality? In 2030? On the 50th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women? On the centenary of the United Nations?" Bozkir asked at a high-level meeting to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Conference.

"Why wait? Let us take action today, to ensure equality tomorrow. It is up to you. It is up to all of us."

Bozkir said there is a need for the full buy-in from governments, civil society, the private sector, the United Nations and individuals.

"The power of multilateralism is fueled by individual actions, by decision-makers at all levels," he said. "It is time to level the playing field. Each and every one of us has the opportunity and power to make a change."

Bozkir asked leaders to continue taking action to bridge the digital divide, to provide for girls' education, to facilitate equal economic opportunity for women, and to end the scourge of gender-based violence.

He asked representatives of UN member states to shift the status quo.

"Your pen, your voice and your votes have the power to shape society," he said. "Let us build upon this normative development."

He asked everyone in the world to accept the simple fact that "a woman in power is not a threat."

"It is time that men and women realize that when we embrace and celebrate diversity, we all prosper. When the needs of women, who have been forcibly displaced are addressed, we are all safer. When women are engaged in peace processes, we are more likely to have lasting peace. When we break barriers and stereotypes, we can achieve what we never thought possible."

Bozkir asked all boys around the world to know that they are equal in every way to their sisters, that they are no better or worse.

He also asked all girls around the world to realize their potential. "There is nothing that women cannot do. Dare to be the first. Dare to do what no woman has done before."

More women need to be in power, he said. "There is power in a podium. There is power in information, data and science. There is power in your words. There is power in sharing your lived experience. There is power in an outstretched hand. There is power in solidarity. Never doubt your personal power. Assert your power."