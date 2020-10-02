Macao SAR chief executive stresses country's consistent, solid support

MACAO, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Thanks to the care and guidance provided by the central government, Macao had been able to contain COVID-19 from spreading locally, Chief Executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng said Thursday.

In his speech delivered at a reception to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Ho underlined the country's solid support for Macao, in particular when facing the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reception, hosted by the Macao SAR government and attended by 1,100 guests, was held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

Ho said Macao is now a safe place for tourists and its economy is expected to recover gradually, thanks to the resumption of permit issuance under the facilitated individual travel scheme for the mainland residents wishing to visit Macao as tourists.

Ho also stressed Macao's firm adherence to the policies of "one country, two systems," "the people of Macao governing Macao," and a high degree of autonomy, and continued pursuit of Macao's strategic position as a world center of tourism and leisure, and as a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Earlier Thursday morning, Ho Iat Seng and about 550 guests attended a flag-raising ceremony held at Golden Lotus Square.

Other celebrations to mark the National Day included a fireworks show themed Full Moon National Day Fireworks Celebration, and an ethnic dance drama Awakening Lion.