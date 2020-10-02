UN chief wants older people to be priority in COVID-19 response

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday asked older people to be a priority in the global response to COVID-19, on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons.

"The world marks the 30th anniversary of the International Day of Older Persons as we reckon with the disproportionate and severe impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought on older persons around the world -- not only on their health, but on their rights and well-being," said Guterres in a message.

"Older people must be a priority in our efforts to overcome COVID-19. In keeping with the theme of this year's commemoration, we must also examine how the pandemic might change how we address age and aging in our societies. Expanding opportunities for older persons and increasing their access to health, pensions and social protection will be crucial."

As the world seeks to recover better together, concerted efforts are needed to improve the lives of older persons, their families and communities, he said. "The potential of older persons is a powerful basis for sustainable development. More than ever, we must listen to their voices, suggestions and ideas to build more inclusive and age-friendly societies."