UN chief welcomes agreement on Israel-Lebanon border demarcation talks

(Xinhua)    09:50, October 02, 2020

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday welcomed the announcements of an agreement to launch talks on border delineation between Lebanon and Israel, said his spokesman.

The talks will be hosted by the United Nations at the premises of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon in Naqoura, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The United Nations, through its representatives, will remain fully committed to supporting the process as requested by the parties and within its capacity and mandate, said the statement.

The secretary-general acknowledges the sustained diplomatic efforts of the United States to facilitate this agreement, it said.

Both Israel and Lebanon confirmed on Thursday that they have agreed to U.S.-brokered border demarcation negotiations.

