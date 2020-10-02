China works to ensure long-term peace, stability for Xinjiang

The long-term peace and stability of Xinjiang concerns the general reform and development of China, the national unity and ethnic solidarity of China, as well as the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It is also an ultimate goal of China’s work related to Xinjiang for the present and the years to come.

During the third central symposium on work related to Xinjiang held recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping demanded law-based governance and long-term efforts to develop Xinjiang, so as to continuously consolidate ethnic solidarity with a sense of community of the Chinese nation.

Farmers dry, sort and pack chilies in a village in Wulanzaigesen township, Bohu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 28. Photo by Nian Lei, People’s Daily Online

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, raised the general goal to maintain long-term peace and stability for Xinjiang during the second central symposium on work related to Xinjiang in 2014. It is a major strategic decision made by the CPC Central Committee based on the situation in both the autonomous region and the whole country, which made clear the priorities of the work related to Xinjiang.

Arduous efforts have been made by all parties, leading to major achievements in the work related to Xinjiang. There have been no terrorist attacks in the autonomous regions for three years and nine months so far; the fight against extremism achieved remarkable progress; public order and security have returned to society; unprecedented achievements have been made in economic and social development, as well as livelihood improvement. Besides, the senses of gain, contentment and security of people from all ethnic groups have been enhanced.

Practices proved that the governance strategy for Xinjiang made by the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core is completely correct, and all work related to the autonomous region shall be carried out for realizing the general goal of achieving long-term peace and stability. Contradictions come in priority, and only addressing the principal contradictions can the general situation be stabilized. As long as China aims at the general goal, it is able to ensure law-based governance and long-term efforts to develop Xinjiang into a region that is united, harmonious, prosperous, and culturally advanced.

To achieve the general goal calls for efforts to ensure the general stability of Xinjiang. People from all ethnic groups in the autonomous region have realized from the practices in the recent years that stability is the most important livelihood, as well as the lifeline for Xinjiang’s development and prosperity. A prosperous Xinjiang shall be stable and harmonious. The autonomous region today is in a period of unprecedented prosperity, which needs a stable social environment more than ever.

Photo taken on Sept. 27 shows the beautiful scenery at the source of the Etuokesaier River, Wenquan county, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo by Hu Weibin, People’s Daily Online

It must be realized that the work related to Xinjiang is complicated and arduous and calls for long-term efforts. The country must further enhance social stability in the region, hold high the banner of the socialist rule of law, carry forward the spirit of the rule of law, and comprehensively promoting law-based governance, so as to improve the law-based social governance model under which Party committees exercise leadership, government assumes responsibility, non-governmental actors provide assistance, and the public get involved, and establish a social governance model based on collaboration, participation, and common interests.

To achieve the general goal calls for concerted efforts to address the deep-rooted problems concerning long-term peace and stability. The sense of community of the Chinese nation is the basis for national unity, ethnic solidarity and mental strength. Xinjiang, since ancient times, has been an inhabitant for various ethnic groups, and they are all members of the Chinese nation. The country must build stronger the sense of community of the Chinese nation, strengthen the studies on the history of the community of the Chinese nation and the “diversity in unity” of the Chinese nation, incorporate the sense of community of the Chinese nation into the Party members, youth, and social education in Xinjiang, guide the cadres and people from all ethnic groups in the autonomous region to build the correct views of country, history, nation, culture and religious, so as to plant the sense of community of the Chinese nation deep in their hearts.

Besides, the country should continue strengthening education on ethnic unity and progress at all levels, and promote the exchange, communication and integration of all ethnic groups. It should fully implement the Party’s fundamental policy on religious affairs and guide Islam in Xinjiang to adapt to China’s realities, so as to help religions develop healthily. Besides, the country must enhance work in the ideological field, carry out cultural projects in Xinjiang, and build a common homeland for all ethnic groups.

Nothing is more beneficial than stability, and nothing is more detrimental than chaos.” The long-term peace and stability in Xinjiang is a fundamental interest of the 25 million people in the autonomous region, as well as a common aspiration of the 1.4 billion Chinese people. As long as China works for the general goal, and deepens its understanding of the CPC’s governance strategy for Xinjiang in the new era, it is able to develop Xinjiang into a region that is united, harmonious, prosperous, and culturally advanced, with healthy ecosystems and people living and working in contentment.