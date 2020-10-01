Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
China's first domestic ice hockey tournament of 2020 kicks off

(Xinhua)    22:29, October 01, 2020

XINING, China, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 China Youth Ice Hockey Tournament Division U12 began here on Thursday, the first domestic ice hockey tournament since the beginning of 2020.

It is the first time for national ice hockey matches to be held in Qinghai on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and is also a breakthrough in holding high-profile ice hockey events in high-altitude regions of the world.

China's General Administration of Sports has listed the tournament as one of six major sports events during the "Golden Week" holiday.

As a central city in northwest China, Xining has the largest ice hockey stadium in the region. Due to the unique climate and advanced facilities, ice and snow sports are growing more and more popular in Xining.

More than 130 teenage players from eight teams in Beijing, Harbin, Qinghai, Shaanxi, Sichuan, Wuhan and Chongqing will compete in Xining, from October 1 to 5.

