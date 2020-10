BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's General Administration of Customs on Thursday suspended accepting import applications related to a Brazilian beef producer for a week, after a sample of an imported beef package tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The affected sample was from a batch of frozen boneless beef that came from the producer, identified as "MINERVA S.A," and the emergency measure has been announced as a precaution, the administration said in a statement.