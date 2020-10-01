Hong Kong's justice department to hold legal summit for 30th anniversary of promulgation of HKSAR Basic Law

HONG KONG, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Department of Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government is preparing to hold a legal summit for the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the HKSAR Basic Law, Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR government Teresa Cheng said on Thursday.

With the theme of "Back to Basic," the summit is aimed at enhancing the public's understanding of the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law. Experts will be invited to talk about the relationship among the Constitution, the HKSAR Basic Law and "one country, two systems" from different perspectives, Cheng said in her blog.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the HKSAR Basic Law's promulgation, Cheng said, adding that "one country, two systems" is successfully implemented in the form of law under the HKSAR Basic Law, keeping Hong Kong prosperous and stable.

Cheng said that Hong Kong has been leveraging its advantages to integrate into the growth of the country, manifesting the principle of "joint development, shared prosperity" and the results are well recognized. The Belt and Road Initiative and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area have provided ample opportunities to Hong Kong.

"We should capitalize on our unique position under the "one country, two systems" and utilize our talent and experience in finance, legal and technology sectors to complement the development of the Greater Bay Area and expand our business along the Belt and Road development," Cheng said, adding that this will not only revitalize Hong Kong but also make new contributions to the country.