Hong Kong reports 1 COVID-19 local infection among 10 new cases

(Xinhua)    19:03, October 01, 2020

HONG KONG, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 10 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including one local case with unknown source of infection.

The other nine newly confirmed cases are imported infections, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch, told a media briefing on Thursday afternoon. The total number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong rose to 5,097.

Chuang said the local case involved a tourist from Thailand who has been stranded in Hong Kong since March. She went shopping and dining at Tsim Sha Tsui during the incubation period.

There are less than 10 cases tested preliminarily positive, involving a public hospital male nurse who works in a public hospital. There is no evidence for the time being that he contracted the disease from the ward he served, according to Linda Yu, a chief manager of Hong Kong's Hospital Authority.

Yu said, as of Thursday morning, 118 patients are still hospitalized, including 10 in critical condition.

The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Hong Kong stands at 105.

