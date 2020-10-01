UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Cuba aims high in its environmental protection and will achieve a number of goals by 2030 despite the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the United States, Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and Environment Elba Rosa Perez told the UN Biodiversity Summit on Wednesday.

"In light of 2030, in the National Plan of Economic and Social Development we set other goals such as increasing forest areas by up to 33 percent, water reuse by 15 percent, gradual reduction of single-use plastic and other sources of land pollution; renewable energy production up to 24 percent, as well as the implementation of financial solutions that contribute to the fulfillment of national biodiversity goals," she said.

"Our will to make progress in this field will be maintained despite the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the United States, which has been tightened by the current administration," she said.

"Without the blockade, Cuba would have, for these purposes, more access to financial resources, supplies and technologies, and fewer limitations for the development of its international cooperation, especially South-South cooperation," said the minister.

The UN Biodiversity Summit was convened by the president of the General Assembly on Wednesday, at the level of heads of state and government under the theme of "Urgent action on biodiversity for sustainable development."