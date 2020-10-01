102 heads of state speak at General Debate of 75th session of UN General Assembly: spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- A UN spokesman said Wednesday that 102 heads of state, one vice president, 55 heads of government, one deputy prime minister and 26 ministers spoke at the General Debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) which concluded Tuesday.

"In all, 190 member states spoke - plus the Holy See, Palestine and the European Union," Brenden Varma, spokesman for the UNGA president, said at a daily news briefing.

"Of the 190, nine speakers were women. Those nine included four heads of state, four heads of government and one minister," the spokesman added.

"The longest speech was 48 minutes. It was given by the president of France. The shortest speeches were six minutes. Those were given by the presidents of Hungary and Mongolia," he said.

The spokesman noted that seven delegations exercised their rights of reply orally on Tuesday. The seven were Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Iran, Myanmar, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

In his closing statement, Volkan Bozkir, president of the 75th session of the UNGA, said that "for the first time in the history of this organization, global leaders were not able to be here in person. But this did not prevent multilateralism from operating at the highest levels."

He added that "the fact that so many world leaders chose to address this Assembly is a testament to the power and relevance of the United Nations."

"Through their virtual presence, our political leaders have demonstrated their commitment to multilateralism and the United Nations," he said.