Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. accusations against China during election campaign groundless: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    00:10, October 01, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China is firmly opposed to U.S. politicians making accusations against China during the election campaign, noting that the U.S. accusations are groundless and untenable, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a question about the first U.S. presidential debate, in which both Republican and Democratic candidates mentioned China while discussing economic policy and the response to COVID-19.

"China firmly opposes U.S. politicians making accusations against China during the election campaign. Facts have proved that the U.S. accusations against China are groundless and untenable," Wang said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York