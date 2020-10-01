BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China is firmly opposed to U.S. politicians making accusations against China during the election campaign, noting that the U.S. accusations are groundless and untenable, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a question about the first U.S. presidential debate, in which both Republican and Democratic candidates mentioned China while discussing economic policy and the response to COVID-19.

"China firmly opposes U.S. politicians making accusations against China during the election campaign. Facts have proved that the U.S. accusations against China are groundless and untenable," Wang said.