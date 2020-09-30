Unilateralism finds no support amid risks, challenges to environment worldwide: Xi

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Faced with the risks and challenges to the environment worldwide, countries share a common stake as passengers in the same boat and form a community with a shared future, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Unilateralism finds no support and cooperation is the right way forward, Xi said at the United Nations Summit on Biodiversity via video.

"We must firmly safeguard the UN-centered international system and uphold the sanctity and authority of international rules so as to enhance global governance on the environment," Xi said.