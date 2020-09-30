Xi proposes upholding multilateralism, building synergy for global governance on environment

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed upholding multilateralism and building synergy for global governance on the environment.
Xi made the remarks on Wednesday at the United Nations Summit on Biodiversity.
