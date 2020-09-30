Mainland publisher cooperates with Macao education authority to compile textbooks

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- A series of textbooks for primary and middle school students in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) have been published, according to mainland publisher the People's Education Press (PEP).

The textbooks, including one on history and another on morality and citizenship, were compiled by the PEP in collaboration with the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR government. Another textbook on Mandarin is currently being compiled.

The textbooks were compiled based on the SAR'S academic requirements, social development and real need, said Huang Qiang, head of the PEP, at a seminar held in Beijing on Tuesday.

The textbooks aim to help students develop an accurate understanding of country, ethnicity, culture and history while acquiring knowledge, said Huang.

Song Lingyun, an official from the Ministry of Education, said the exemplary cooperation between the PEP and the Macao education authority has made an important contribution to textbook development in the SAR.

The two sides have begun the work on the English and Portuguese editions of the textbooks, which are expected to be published in 2021.