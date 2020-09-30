Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Mainland publisher cooperates with Macao education authority to compile textbooks

(Xinhua)    22:03, September 30, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- A series of textbooks for primary and middle school students in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) have been published, according to mainland publisher the People's Education Press (PEP).

The textbooks, including one on history and another on morality and citizenship, were compiled by the PEP in collaboration with the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR government. Another textbook on Mandarin is currently being compiled.

The textbooks were compiled based on the SAR'S academic requirements, social development and real need, said Huang Qiang, head of the PEP, at a seminar held in Beijing on Tuesday.

The textbooks aim to help students develop an accurate understanding of country, ethnicity, culture and history while acquiring knowledge, said Huang.

Song Lingyun, an official from the Ministry of Education, said the exemplary cooperation between the PEP and the Macao education authority has made an important contribution to textbook development in the SAR.

The two sides have begun the work on the English and Portuguese editions of the textbooks, which are expected to be published in 2021.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York