Chinese embassy in Estonia celebrates National Day on social media

TALLINN, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Estonia on Wednesday celebrated on social media the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The embassy posted on its Facebook account a transcript of Ambassador Li Chao's speech entitled "Build on Past Achievements and Join Hands to Enhance Win-Win Cooperation."

In the speech, Li expressed his heartfelt thanks to friends from all walks of life who have always cared for China's development and supported the friendship between China and Estonia.

As one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Estonia, China attaches great importance to China-Estonia relations, he noted, adding that "since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Estonia have maintained close communication and provided each other with valuable supports."

"Even during the COVID-19, in the first half of this year, the export volume from Estonia to China has increased by 14.43 percent year-on-year. People-to-people exchanges between China and Estonia have been well promoted. In the past five years, the number of Chinese tourists to Estonia has tripled," Li said.

"Both China and Estonia are global leaders in digital construction, thus we can form a strong alliance in this field," said the Chinese ambassador.

"In order to address the new risks and challenges and to build cyberspace featuring peace, security, openness, cooperation and order together, China has issued Global Initiative on Data Security and welcome the active participation and helpful advice from all parties," he added.