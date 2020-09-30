Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
China, India hold meeting on border affairs: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    21:13, September 30, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China and India are holding the 19th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press conference when responding to a query about the issue.

The meeting is focusing on discussing the implementation of the five-point consensus reached by the two foreign ministers at their meeting in Moscow, studying and solving the remaining issues on the ground, so as to ease tensions in the border areas, said Wen.

