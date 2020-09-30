China to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world at reasonable price: spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will share COVID-19 vaccines with the world at a fair and reasonable price, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

"Vaccines of various countries are still being developed. It is uncertain how they will be priced, but for China, one thing is clear. We will provide our vaccines to the world as a global public good at a fair and reasonable price," spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing.

Wang made the remarks while commenting on certain media reports that said COVID-19 vaccines developed by China will be more expensive than those by the United States and European countries.

Calling the claim "groundless," the spokesperson said China has already pledged to make the vaccines accessible and affordable in developing countries and will honor its commitment.

China is racing against time to develop COVID-19 vaccines, once the vaccine is available, it will be shared as a global public good, Wang said adding that priority will be given to developing countries in the distribution of the vaccines through various means, including donations and free aid.