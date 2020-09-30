Solidarity needed to secure revival of Hong Kong: Tung Chee-hwa

HONG KONG, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Tung Chee-hwa, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, called for solidarity of Hong Kong people under "one country, two systems" to help Hong Kong revive amid the grave global situation.

Despite the pandemic and global political and economic volatility, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government led by the chief executive is gradually pushing Hong Kong back on track with the support of the central government, Tung said at a ceremony in celebration of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Tung highlighted the role of the national security law in Hong Kong and said the anti-epidemic fund launched by the government had helped prop up employment and safeguard Hong Kong's stability and prosperity.

While stressing the great achievement of the country over the past decades, Tung said the motherland will always be the strongest backing of Hong Kong.

Looking ahead, Tung said Hong Kong should improve its "executive-led" political system, strive to tackle deep-seated problems for people's livelihood, defend the rule of law, promote national education, and accelerate integration into the development of the whole country.