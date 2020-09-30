Russia proves strong military capability in anti-terror operations in Syria

MOSCOW, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Russia's anti-terrorist operations in Syria have demonstrated the country's high military capability, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in an article published Wednesday.

"The Syrian operations showed that the capability of the Russian armed forces has been fundamentally improved," Shoigu said in the article published in the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, and dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Russia's anti-terror operations in Syria.

"The operations also showed that the Russian military can successfully safeguard the country's national interests anywhere in the world and is ready to provide assistance to its allies and partners," he said.

For the first time in the modern history of Russia, its troops were deployed on such a remote battlefield, he noted.

Russian soldiers have killed 865 gang leaders and more than 133,000 militants in Syria, the defense chief said.

"The task set by Russian President Vladimir Putin five years ago has been completed. The Islamic State international terrorist organization no longer exists in Syria, and no terrorists entered Russia," Shoigu said.

The operations have strengthened Russia's authority and international influence, and counteracted the attempts of geopolitical competitors to isolate Russia politically and diplomatically, he added.

The establishment of the permanent Hmeymim and Tartus military bases in Syria is Russia's main achievement and advantage in the fight against terrorism in the Middle East, Shoigu said in the article.