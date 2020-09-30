Xi extends condolences over passing of Kuwait's former emir

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday extended condolences to Kuwait's new Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah over the passing of the country's former Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, Xi extended his deep condolences over the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and expressed sincere sympathies to his relatives and the Kuwaiti people.

Xi stressed that Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was a distinguished leader of Kuwait, who has made important contributions to building a modern Kuwait and promoting peace and development in the region.

Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attached great importance to developing relations with China, making outstanding contributions to advancing friendly bilateral cooperation in various fields, said Xi, adding that he felt a deep regret that the Chinese people have lost a sincere friend as the former emir passed away.

Xi also said he attaches great importance to the traditional China-Kuwait friendship, and is convinced that with joint efforts from both sides, the China-Kuwait strategic partnership will see steadfast consolidation and development.

Also on Wednesday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolence to Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah over the passing of the former emir, extending his deep condolences to the Kuwaiti government and sincere sympathies to the relatives of the late leader.