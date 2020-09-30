Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hong Kong reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 5,087 in total

(Xinhua)    19:31, September 30, 2020

HONG KONG, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported Wednesday eight additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 5,087.

The newly-reported cases include one local infection and seven imported cases.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 120 patients are still hospitalized, including 10 in critical condition.

To reduce the risk of infection during the upcoming National Day holiday, the CHP called on the public to observe social distancing and to wear a face mask and maintain stringent hand hygiene.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York