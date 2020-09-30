Hong Kong reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 5,087 in total

HONG KONG, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported Wednesday eight additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 5,087.

The newly-reported cases include one local infection and seven imported cases.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 120 patients are still hospitalized, including 10 in critical condition.

To reduce the risk of infection during the upcoming National Day holiday, the CHP called on the public to observe social distancing and to wear a face mask and maintain stringent hand hygiene.