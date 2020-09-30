Xi's speeches at events celebrating 70th PRC founding anniversary to be published in Qiushi

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Three speeches by President Xi Jinping when attending a series of events celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 2019 will be published in the Qiushi Journal on Oct. 1, China's National Day.

The speeches by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in the 19th issue of the journal.

Xi delivered the speeches respectively at the grand rally to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC on Oct. 1, 2019, the reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC on Sept. 30, 2019, and the presentation ceremony of national medals and honorary titles on Sept. 29, 2019.

In the speeches, Xi said that the founding of the PRC completely reversed China's miserable fate born from poverty and weakness and being bullied and humiliated over more than 100 years since the advent of modern times, noting the Chinese nation has since embarked on the path of realizing great rejuvenation.

"Today, a socialist China is standing firm in the East. No force can ever undermine our great motherland's status, or stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation from marching forward," Xi said. "Seventy years are but a fleeting moment in human history. Yet for the Chinese people, for our nation, these have been 70 epochal years of great change. The Chinese nation has realized a tremendous transformation: it has stood up, grown rich and is becoming stronger; it has come to embrace the brilliant prospects of national rejuvenation."

All great achievements are the result of continuous struggle, and all great causes must build upon past success. The new era is certain to see great achievements, Xi said, stressing that the Chinese people are great people, the Chinese nation is a great nation, and Chinese civilization is a great civilization.

China's yesterday has been inscribed in human history; China's today is being created in the hands of hundreds of millions of Chinese people; China's tomorrow will be even brighter, he said.

"All members of the Party, the armed forces and people of all ethnic groups should unite closer together, stay true to our original aspiration and the founding mission, build on existing achievements and continue to develop our People's Republic. We should continue to enhance our efforts to achieve the two centenary goals and national rejuvenation," Xi said.