Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Hubei launches air cargo route linking Wuhan with Africa

(Xinhua)    18:26, September 30, 2020

WUHAN, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- A scheduled air cargo route linking Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, and Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, was launched on Wednesday.

A cargo flight carrying 95 tonnes of nucleic acid testing kits, masks and other epidemic prevention materials took off from Wuhan's Tianhe International Airport for the African country at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

It is the first regular international air cargo route linking Wuhan and Africa. The round-trip service operates on Mondays and Thursdays.

Liu Ziqing, vice mayor of Wuhan, said Hubei is an important production area for masks and protective equipment, biopharmaceuticals, nucleic acid testing reagents and vaccines, and plays a pivotal role in the global supply chain to combat the COVID-19 epidemic.

"The opening of the air route provides an efficient logistics channel for the transportation of pharmaceutical products made in Hubei, and promotes the industrial development of Wuhan and areas around the province," Liu said.

The daily passenger throughput of commercial flights in Wuhan, which was badly hit by the epidemic, has exceeded 60,000, and the domestic passenger numbers have reached 90 percent of the same period last year.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York