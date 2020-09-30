Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's benchmark power coal price edges up

(Xinhua)    18:12, September 30, 2020

SHIJIAZHUANG, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's benchmark power coal price rose slightly during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in north China's major ports, stood at 551 yuan (about 80.94 U.S. dollars) per tonne Wednesday, a rise of 2 yuan week on week, according to the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

Analysts said there is a large demand gap in northeast China, and the Daqin railway, a major coal railway in northern China, is about to enter the maintenance period, which contributes to the rise of the coal price.

Released by the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd. every Wednesday, the BSPI is a leading indicator of China's coal prices.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York