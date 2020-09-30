China's benchmark power coal price edges up

SHIJIAZHUANG, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's benchmark power coal price rose slightly during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in north China's major ports, stood at 551 yuan (about 80.94 U.S. dollars) per tonne Wednesday, a rise of 2 yuan week on week, according to the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

Analysts said there is a large demand gap in northeast China, and the Daqin railway, a major coal railway in northern China, is about to enter the maintenance period, which contributes to the rise of the coal price.

Released by the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd. every Wednesday, the BSPI is a leading indicator of China's coal prices.