BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Hyping the "China threat" is almost a fixed "plot" in U.S. general elections. But the truth is that China presents no threat to the United States.

As Uncle Sam is facing challenges posed by the global epidemic and the shrinking world economy, coupled with domestic issues such as racial discrimination, social injustice and a health care crisis, some U.S. politicians have neglected the fact that the problems in the United States are generally of its own making and cannot be resolved by shifting blame to China.

Their campaign-driven rhetoric has escalated recently, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his like even trumpeting a so-called "global coalition" against China. Their wild desire to create conflict, rather than national interest-based policy, diverts the public gaze and externalizes contradictions, which are not only fundamentally ineffective in solving the growing, serious and systemic issues in American society, but also spill over, damaging international relations.

It must be emphasized that the U.S. general elections are an internal affair of the United States, and China has never had any interest in intervening. As an independent country, China has the right to safeguard its own sovereignty, security and development interests, and will not sacrifice its own principles to wade into the U.S. election game.

China does not pose an existential threat to Americans, nor their way of life. For large countries like China and the United States, no external force can cause them to collapse. What can really lead to a collapse is an internal crisis. The logic of history cannot be changed by abusing the "China issue" in the U.S. election campaign. Short-sighted political calculations will never result in long-term gains.

The healthy development of China-U.S. relations is the common aspiration of the two peoples. Although there have been ups and downs in the history of their relations, the record has shown that China-U.S. joint efforts lead to considerable gains.

"Decoupling" and even conflict between the two sides are against the interests of the two countries and people around the world. China and the United States should pursue coexistence and common development rather than confrontation. Politicians in the United States should stop creating external rivals at the expense of their people's interests.