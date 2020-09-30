NAIROBI, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China has been on the frontline of advancing environmental sustainability in the past decades with efforts and results visible to the world, a Kenyan expert said Tuesday.

Cavince Adhere, an international relations scholar, made the comments responding to Washington's recent attack on China's environmental record, saying that the U.S. attack is unwarranted and will jeopardize efforts to make the planet greener, livable and prosperous.

The U.S. government on Friday stepped up its smear campaign against China with an alleged "fact sheet" about China's environmental abuses.

The groundless accusation against China "risks rolling back global efforts to create safe, livable and sustainable ecological ecosystems," Adhere told Xinhua.

He said that the so-called "fact sheet" is unjustified and only illustrates the hegemonic and bullying attitude of the world's only superpower that bodes ill for the global green agenda.

"Directing attacks at Beijing, which has emerged as a strong advocate of international climate action, only show the United States, as a bellicose power, tries to settle political scores instead of constructively contributing to global ecological security," said Adhere.

The expert noted that contrary to Washington's allegations, it is visible that the Asian nation has taken sterling performance in reforestation, reversing desertification and desilting the Yellow River.

"Other key pillars of China's ecological revolution include insisting on the harmony between humans and the environment, concerted efforts to produce more ecological products and widespread beautification and awareness programs," said Adhere.

China could serve as an example for developing countries grappling with a host of ecological challenges, according to Adhere.

"The country's success forms crucial learning points for other nations, particularly the developing economies on the facets of policy, communication and capacity building," said Adhere.

China aims to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video.

Adhere said that China's ecological civilization model has inspired the rest of humanity to rally behind efforts to achieve inclusive and green development.

"The world is a unified environment and no single country can claim superiority in the fight against climate change," he said.

"Ecological conservation and efforts to roll back climate change are cross border matters and can only be sustainably confronted with international synergy," he added.