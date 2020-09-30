Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Nineteen imported COVID-19 cases were confirmed, the commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, but no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Tuesday, 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 2,854 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,663 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 191 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,403, including the 191 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,578 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 7,610 close contacts were still under medical observation after 671 were discharged Tuesday, according to the commission.

Also on Tuesday, 22 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and two asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 375 asymptomatic cases, including 373 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Tuesday, 5,079 confirmed cases including 105 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 513 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,807 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 482 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.