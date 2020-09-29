China to discuss 14th Five-Year Plan, vision for 2035 at key meeting on Oct. 26

The fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will be held from October 26 to 29 in Beijing, according to a decision made at a CPC Central Committee Political Bureau meeting on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, presided over the meeting.

The proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year (2021-2025) Plan for Economic and Social Development and future targets for 2035 will be assessed during the fifth plenary session.

Great achievements during the 13th Five-Year Plan

Facing the complex international situation, especially the severe impact of COVID-19, China has made remarkable progress in scientific and technological areas, and the country's comprehensive national strength has also been enhanced during the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) period, said a statement released after the meeting.