BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China had helped 2.55 million physically challenged women out of poverty by the end of 2019, a senior official with the China Disabled Persons' Federation said on Monday.

As of the end of 2019, over 10.5 million disabled women had received living or health care allowances, said Lyu Shiming, vice chairman of the federation, at a symposium.

Of the 5.9 million working-age women with disabilities in the country, about 1.95 million have received vocational training, and 2.54 million have landed a job, according to Lyu.

Twenty representatives of the group from various sectors of society were invited to share their stories of life and work at the symposium.