Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China urges U.S. to respect market economy, fair competition principles

(Xinhua)    09:24, September 29, 2020

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2020 shows a logo of the video-sharing social networking company TikTok's Los Angeles Office in Culver City, Los Angeles County, the United States. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has always opposed the United States' unreasonable action of bullying foreign enterprises by abusing state power and the concept of national security, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

Wang made the remarks in response to a query about a preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge Sunday night against a U.S. administration's order to ban the popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok from American online app stores.

"We hope the U.S. side will earnestly respect market economy and fair competition principles, abide by international economic and trade rules, and provide a fair, just, open, and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises from all countries to invest and operate in the United States," Wang said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York