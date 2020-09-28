China's online recruitment helps buoy job market for college grads amid COVID-19

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 200,000 online job fairs have been held for fresh graduates since March, about 20 times the offline format, helping China ride out an unprecedented employment challenge amid COVID-19 headwinds, the education authority said Monday.

The "24365" campus service, a flagship online recruitment platform, has provided 15.22 million pieces of job information and recorded 37.36 million resume uploads, with 6.69 million new graduates registering on the site since its launch in February, said Wang Hui, an official with the Ministry of Education.

Meanwhile, employment-related instructions have been moved online and more than 80,000 college counselors and instructors with the first-line experience in job hunting are on standby to help polish resumes of students or impart interview skills, Wang noted.

Official data show that a total of 8.74 million students graduated from China's colleges and universities in 2020.