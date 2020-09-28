China to promote high-quality development of animal husbandry industry

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the State Council has issued a guideline on promoting the high-quality development of the animal husbandry industry, outlining priorities to boost the sector's efficiency and competitiveness.

Efforts will be made to form a new high-quality development pattern in the sector that will see greater efficiency, safer products, efficient resource use, environmentally friendly production and effective regulation.

The guideline calls for efforts to facilitate the development of a modern farming system and strengthen the cultivation and promotion of exceptional breeds. To this end, subsidies will be provided to aid breeding programs in pastoral areas.

The policy paper calls for further improvements to the country's animal disease prevention system. It also urges efforts to speed up the formation of a modernized processing and delivery system, including a better cold-chain processing and distribution system for livestock and poultry products.