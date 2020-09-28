China's cultural industry booming amid work resumption

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China is seeing strong momentum in the development of its cultural industry both online and offline, amid the country's resumption of work and production, data released by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed on Sunday.

As of Sept. 24, a total of 1,162 theaters, accounting for over 53 percent of all theaters around the country, have reopened. More than 67 percent of internet cafes and over 94 percent of public song and dance venues have reopened across the country, said Li Jian, deputy head of the ministry's market management bureau.

Over 5,100 entertainment venues have reopened to the public, amounting to nearly 33 percent of the total in China, said Li, adding that more than 90 percent of major chain entertainment establishments have resumed work.

According to the ministry, the internet culture industry witnessed revenue growth in the first half of 2020, with the revenues of online performance and internet music services up over 34 percent and 18 percent year on year, respectively.