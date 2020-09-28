UN helps developing countries share benefits of renewable energy development

LANZHOU, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- With no wiring or power supply, solar LED street lamps are undoubtedly a great fit for lighting, especially in developing countries.

Such street lamps, requiring almost no maintenance and easy to install, have been installed in Indonesia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and other developing countries.

The lamps have been developed by the International Solar Energy Center for Technology Promotion and Transfer (ISEC) under the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, located in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province.

Established in 2005 on the basis of the Gansu Natural Energy Research Institute, ISEC has not only developed various solar energy products but also carried out international cooperation and trained talent in the field for developing countries, helping them share the benefits of renewable energy development.

"The advanced technologies and management in the domain that I and my colleagues have learned at the center will lay a solid foundation in the future development of renewable energy in our own country," said Lyes Arbia, an official with Algeria's energy ministry.

After years of development, China has become one of the world's most important producers and users of renewable energy, which could not be achieved without the help of the UN and relevant organizations.

In the early 1980s, Gansu Natural Energy Research Institute, with the support and assistance of the United Nations Development Programme, set up a demonstration base for solar heating and cooling technologies that covered more than 80,000 square meters.

"A 10-kW solar photovoltaic power station at the base has been in operation for more than 30 years," said Zhou Jianping, head of the institute, which has over 160 scientific research achievements and important international influence on the application and training of renewable energies such as solar energy.

In collaboration with ISEC, the institute has completed the construction of solar energy projects for civil use in Nepal and other developing countries. It has also organized more than 80 sessions of international training on renewable energy technologies, training over 1,900 technicians and government officials from more than 130 countries since the 1990s.

The international exchanges and cooperation in renewable energy will be expanded as more countries have developed goals and policies in the field. "China will work with other countries to promote energy conservation and low-carbon emissions using its advantages in clean energy technologies and products," Zhou said.