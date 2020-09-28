Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 28, 2020
Azerbaijan declares martial law amid clash escalation

(Xinhua)    09:01, September 28, 2020

BAKU, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Azerbaijan's Parliament accepted a decree by the country's president to impose a martial law on Sunday in the wake of the escalation of clashes along the Nagorno-Karabakh frontline earlier in the day.

According to Hikmat Hajiyev, a presidential aide, the martial law will be effective from 12.00 a.m. Baku Time (GMT+4) on Monday in several cities, including the capital Baku.

The martial law will see the imposition of a curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., among other measures, he said.

Earlier in the day, Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization in response to the situation.

New round of clashes broke out Sunday morning along the contact line of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The clashes, which are still going on, were reportedly caused heavy casualties and equipment loss.

