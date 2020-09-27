Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Sep 27, 2020
China's first book series on traditional folk art to be published in English

(Xinhua)    16:04, September 27, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- "Chinese Folk Art Museum," the first book series on traditional Chinese folk art, will be published in English.

The series, based on the traditional Chinese art of creation, tells about Chinese folk lifestyle, culture and aesthetics, such as traditional Chinese clothing and shoes.

The English version will be available in bookstores and museums in the United Kingdom, as well as mainstream international libraries, reference rooms and online libraries.

The overseas publication of the series will play a positive role in promoting fine traditional Chinese culture and cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries, experts said.

"Chinese Folk Art Museum" is planned to be published in three series, with the first series of 10 volumes published. The full set is scheduled to meet audiences in 2022.

