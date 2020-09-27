Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Sep 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hong Kong adding new medical facilities against possible winter outbreak of COVID-19

(Xinhua)    15:22, September 27, 2020

HONG KONG, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- With the central government's support, Hong Kong is building a makeshift hospital and adding new treatment facilities in AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) in case a new wave of the COVID-19 epidemic breaks out in winter.

Michael Wong, secretary for development of the government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said on Sunday that the construction starting Sept. 19 has progressed smoothly and predicted the treatment facilities expansion project in AWE will be completed in four weeks.

In an online article, Wong said the new AWE treatment facilities can provide nearly 1,000 hospital beds, including 160 beds in negative pressure wards.

The makeshift hospital adjacent to AWE will be built in four months and will have negative pressure wards able to hold more than 800 beds, Wong said.

With the new anti-epidemic projects, the pressure on public hospitals will be significantly reduced in case there is a new wave of outbreak, Tony Ko, chief executive of Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, has said.

The construction is also supported by the governments of Guangdong Province and its Shenzhen city and the costs will be paid by the mainland authorities, according to Wong.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York