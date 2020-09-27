Egyptian-Chinese cooperation against COVID-19 reflects strength of ties, says Egyptian minister

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian-Chinese cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic reflects the strength and durability of the two countries' relations, said Egyptian Minister of State for Information Osama Heikal.

"In such circumstances, countries need to cooperate with each other in a way that demonstrates solidarity and reflects strength in relationships ... Egyptian-Chinese cooperation is a good example," the minister told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Egypt-China relations are strong and deeply-rooted, and will gain a greater momentum in the coming years, he said.

The minister praised China's handling of the pandemic, saying that every country has dealt with the crisis according to its own circumstances.

"I believe that the Egyptian government has succeeded in taking the necessary measures to manage the crisis ... infections are significantly declining after they reached their peak in July," he added.

The minister also said that Egypt has greatly benefited from other countries' experience and expertise of handling COVID-19.

Egypt has so far registered 102,625 COVID-19 infections, including 93,531 recoveries and 5,853 deaths.

The most populous Arab country resumed international flights in early July and has reopened restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas, as well as hotels, museums and archeological sites, all with limited capacity.