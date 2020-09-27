Livestreaming brings Hong Kong products closer to mainland consumers

HONG KONG, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Six thousand boxes of mooncakes sold in 30 seconds, 20,000 cases of beauty masks snapped up in several minutes... the first sales promotion via livestreaming for products made in Hong Kong launched Friday night yielded substantial results.

The new sales mode can not only help Hong Kong's small and medium-sized enterprises cope with the epidemic crisis, but also explore a new path for the transformation and development of Hong Kong's traditional industries, said Jiang Zaizhong, chairman of Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group, organizer of the event.

"Hong Kong has many good products and the mainland has so many consumers. The livestreaming can help Hong Kong manufacturers open a new market," said Kingdom Yuen, a Hong Kong actress who acted as a "sales assistant" in the livestreaming room.

The show started at 7:30 p.m. local time Friday on various livestreaming platforms, which drew an audience of 5 million within half an hour. Hosted by Wei Ya, an online celebrity popular among Chinese netizens, and joined by Hong Kong pop stars and celebrities from different walks of life, the online promotion instantly became a hit among mainland consumers.

"Sold out" was the buzzword of the night, which Wei Ya repeated time and time again. From Maxim's mooncakes, Four Seas' seaweed, to Lee Kum Kee's seasoning, customers had to be very swift in operation, or they would end up with an empty shopping cart.

Hong Kong's businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the encouraging sales performance has made many people in Hong Kong realize the amazing power of e-commerce platforms and the potential of the mainland market.

Ng Kwok-on, a member of Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, said the event has made a successful demonstration for Hong Kong brands and made Hong Kong enterprises feel the power brought by e-commerce platforms.

Enterprises should seek opportunities for development and transformation under the new consumption pattern, he added.

The retail sector needs to respond quickly to changes in consumer spending patterns and lifestyles, said Hui Chi-kwan, chief executive officer at Best Mart 360 Holdings Ltd.

Hong Kong lawmaker Junius Ho praised the event for its significance. He said the local enterprises should learn how to optimize packaging, publicity and other skills to adapt to the development of the new era, as opportunities are reserved for those who are prepared.

This event draws on the successful experience of mainland e-commerce to promote Hong Kong brands and explore a way for the transformation and development of Hong Kong's small and medium-sized enterprises, said Bernard Chan, under secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR government, in a video clip especially recorded for the show.

Wong Ting-chung, chairman of Hong Kong Industrial and Commercial Association, said this platform enables Hong Kong's good products to further tap into the mainland's vast consumer market, and is an important step in helping Hong Kong's SMEs out of the crisis.

Wong said more livestreaming events are on the way for the convenience of mainland consumers hoping to buy Hong Kong products.